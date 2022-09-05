'Snake in the Grass' Is the Ultimate Test for Some Reality TV Competitors
There's nothing better than seeing some of your favorite reality TV competitors battle it out on other game shows together. And, luckily for fans of shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid, they get just that in USA's Snake in the Grass. But how does Snake in the Grass work and how high are the stakes really?
We have to expect that the reality TV stars who compete in this particular show are paid to do so, regardless of whether or not they win the grand prize. But even if that's the case, there's a six-figure prize on the line. And, of course, bragging rights.
What reality TV competitor doesn't want to be able to say they beat other greats from other shows?
How does 'Snake in the Grass' work?
One thing that sets Snake in the Grass apart from other reality competition shows is the fact that there are four different players in each episode. After their respective episode, another set of four players is brought in for the following episode and so on. But in each episode of Snake in the Grass, the formula remains the same.
Every episode, one of the four players is the Snake. They have to fly under the radar and remain unsuspected as they, along with the rest of the players, complete challenges to gain clues about who the Snake is.
According to a press release from USA, "the Snake will do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning the clues by sabotaging their journey any chance they get."
If they can get through the night without being named as the Snake, the secret Snake in question wins $100,000. If they're found out, then the remaining three players split the $100,000.
'Snake in the Grass' is similar to 'The Mole.'
If you ever watched primetime reality TV in the early 2000's, then you might remember The Mole on ABC. It was similar to Snake in the Grass, in that it featured a cast of players who had to figure out which of them was the Mole, or the saboteur.
However, unlike Snake in the Grass, on The Mole, the same players competed all season as they were eliminated one by one each episode. And in the end, the last contestant standing won the progressive pot of money, which at times reached $1 million.
With Snake in the Grass, though, we have competitors who aren't even told about the game until they've committed to playing an unnamed reality show.
Season 1 player Stephenie Kendrick from Season 11 of Survivor told Us Weekly that it was tough for her to be the Snake since she isn't a natural liar and she didn't play her Survivor game like that.
"I didn't wanna be the snake," she told the outlet. "So [producers] tell me, and I'm like, 'OK, cool. I don't wanna be it.' They're like, 'Too bad.' I'm like, 'No, I don't wanna be it. So now what?' They're like, 'Nothing, we chose you. We told you the game. You have to be it.' So that was like a whole thing for me."
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Snake in the Grass'?
So far, USA hasn't announced plans for a second season of Snake in the Grass. However, given its excitement among fans who watch it to see their favorite reality stars back in action, there's a good chance it will be renewed. And the fact that it hasn't been canceled either bodes well for Snake in the Grass.
Watch Snake in the Grass on Mondays at 11 p.m. EST on USA.