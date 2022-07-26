'Snake in the Grass' Poses a Brand New Challenge to Seasoned Survivalists Like Yul Kwon
A new reality TV show on USA Network challenges Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid alumni to showcase their finest survivalist skills, navigate an untamed piece of land, and work out who the Trojan horse is.
Each episode of Snake in the Grass features four seasoned reality TV show stars, one of whom faces the unpleasant task of having to bring the whole team down. The three contestants to correctly guess who the undercover saboteur is wins $100,000. Where was Snake in the Grass filmed?
The 'Snake in the Grass' filming location is a lush Central American country.
Described as a hybrid of Survivor and The Mole, Snake in the Grass challenges experienced survivalists and hard-core adventurers to do their best to get through difficult challenges while also working out which one of them is the titular Snake in the Grass. According to Entertainment Weekly, the batch of episodes comprising Season 1 were filmed in Costa Rica.
Snake in the Grass is hosted by Bobby Bones, the media personality who is perhaps best known for his work as a mentor on American Idol: The Search for a Superstar and as the winner of Dancing With the Stars. Bobby shared a few details about the show with Entertainment Weekly.
"Getting to host Snake in the Grass has been a really cool experience," he said. "I lived in Costa Rica for more than a month while we were shooting it, so I can't wait for everyone to finally get to see what we've been up to. The show is a mix of adventure and mystery — it's going to keep you guessing."
The cast of 'Snake in the Grass' features Yul Kwon, Brandon Horton, and many others.
Each episode of Snake in the Grass calls on four reality TV stars to tackle a varied range of challenges — which will likely pale in comparison to the sheer complication of correctly guessing the identity of the snake in the grass. Season 1, Episode 1 stars Yul Kwon, Earl Cole, Malcolm Freberg, and Jeff Zausch.
Other cast members of Snake in the Grass include Rachel Reilly, Janelle Pierzina, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Cirie Fields, Trish Hegarty, Lacey Jones, Alissa Musto, Ryan Anthony, Andrew Muse, Stephanie Ortiz, Sean Williams, John Gaber, Alysia Montaño, Sam Ruebush, Xavier Williams, Elektra Nelson, Wyatt Werneth, Brandon Horton, Chelsea Scott, Michael Steinbech, Piper "Nai" Knight, Brett Kessinger, Rogerlyn Taylor, David Redmond, Juliet Bell, Todd Duffee, Victoria Gusto, and Ryan McCune.
'Snake in the Grass' and 'FBOY Island' follow a similar principle.
Each episode of Snake in the Grass features three reality TV show stars and one snake. At the end of Season 1, the contestants regroup — with each foursome granted the opportunity to guess who might have been the snake. If the three contestants guess correctly, they win $100,000. If they fail, the snake wins $100,000.
A sneak peek of Snake in the Grass airs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network. The Season 1 premiere airs on Aug. 1, 2022, at 11 p.m.