USA Network Vetoed Season 6 of 'Queen of the South,' Yet Left the Plot Wide Open

Through its captivating action scenes and brilliant character development, Queen of the South is a must-watch for all crime and drama junkies.

The USA Network original series, which premiered in June 2016, is an adaptation of the telenovela of the same name La Reina del Sur. It centers around leading lady Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a poor Mexican woman who flees to America after her boyfriend, a member of a drug cartel, was murdered.