'Snake in the Grass' Season 1 Is Here — Who's in the Cast?

Pitting regular people and reality TV legends against each other in the Costa Rican jungle, Snake in the Grass is the latest competition series to really push its contestants to the limit. In each episode, four players are dropped in the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. However, one of the four is secretly acting as 'the Snake,' attempting to sabotage the group at every step along the way.

If the group can successfully guess who the Snake is, they win $100,000. But if they get it wrong, the Snake gets to walk away with all of the money for themselves.

So, who will be competing in the series and potentially be a Snake? Let's meet of the cast of Snake in the Grass Season 1.