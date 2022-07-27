'Snake in the Grass' Season 1 Is Here — Who's in the Cast?
Pitting regular people and reality TV legends against each other in the Costa Rican jungle, Snake in the Grass is the latest competition series to really push its contestants to the limit. In each episode, four players are dropped in the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. However, one of the four is secretly acting as 'the Snake,' attempting to sabotage the group at every step along the way.
If the group can successfully guess who the Snake is, they win $100,000. But if they get it wrong, the Snake gets to walk away with all of the money for themselves.
So, who will be competing in the series and potentially be a Snake? Let's meet of the cast of Snake in the Grass Season 1.
Who's in the cast of 'Snake in the Grass' Season 1? There will several be familiar faces.
If you're a fan of reality competition shows, you're likely to recognize a few familiar faces in the Season 1 cast of Snake in the Grass. According to USA, along with host Bobby Bones, the cast consists of reality TV legends from Survivor, including:
- Malcolm Freberg (Survivor: Philippines, Survivor: Caramoan, and Survivor: Game Changers)
- Yul Kwon (Survivor: Cook Islands)
- Earl Cole (Survivor: Fiji)
- Stephenie LaGrossa (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)
- Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)
- Trish Hegarty (Survivor: Cagayan)
Former castmates of Big Brother and Naked and Afraid are also coming to play, including:
- Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother 6, 7, 14, and 22)
- Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and 13, and The Amazing Race 20, 24, and 31)
- Jeff Zausch (Naked and Afraid, Naked and Afraid: Savage, and Naked and Afraid XL)
Aside from these reality veterans, new additions to the world of TV have also joined the cast. These include:
- Alissa Musto from Tampa, Fla.
- Ryan Anthony from West Hollywood, Calif.
- Andrew Muse from Park City, Utah
- Stephanie Ortiz from St. Simons Island, Ga.
- Sean Williams from Bronx, N.Y.
- John Gaber from Miami, Fla.
- Alysia Montaño from Berkeley, Calif.
- Sam Ruebush from Nashville, Tenn.
- Xavier Williams from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Elektra Nelson from Westchester, N.Y.
- Wyatt Werneth from Cocoa Beach, Fla.
- Brandon Horton from Huntsville, Ala.
- Chelsea Scott from Charleston, S.C.
- Michael Steinbach from Columbus, Ohio
- Piper “Nai” Knight from San Diego, Calif.
- Brett Kessinger from St. Louis, Mo.
- Rogerlyn Taylor from Laurel, Md.
- David Redmond from Atlanta, Ga.
- Juliet Bell from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Todd Duffee from Gary, Ind.
- Victoria Gusto from Las Vegas, Nev.
- Ryan McCune from West Covina, Calif.
Here's what viewers can expect during Season 1 of 'Snake in the Grass.'
The people participating in Season 1 of Snake in the Grass have one goal in mind: trying to win $100,000. In what the USA Network is calling "survival of the sneakiest," the players must compete in a series of difficult challenges, "from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles."
Each time a group completes a challenge, they're awarded a clue that hints at the identity of the Snake, who has been trying to undermine the group along the way. Wanting to win the $100,000 all for themselves, the Snake will do anything in their power to keep the players from correctly guessing their identity.
Snake in the Grass Season 1 premieres on Monday, Aug. 1 at 11 p.m. ET on USA, with a special preview airing on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.