'Twentysomethings: Austin' Star Abbey Humphreys Says Kamari Relationship Looks "One-Sided" (EXCLUSIVE)

She continued, "Our initial connection was pretty intense but I think that my decision to break off our 'FWB' agreement was the right one. I can be so easily distracted by 'situationships' and relationships, love and romance, and everything in between, and something that I realized along the way is how detrimental that is to my personal growth. Kamari and I are still friends and it is definitely better that way."

Though Abbey told us that she was not hanging on to her fling with Kamari, it was "jarring" to see Raquel and her former flame get together.