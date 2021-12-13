'Twentysomethings: Austin' Star Kamari Bonds Is a Creative Entrepreneur and Model

Per Men’s Health, Kamari’s bio reads: "Although he’s a model, Kamari Bonds has a lot of entrepreneurial ideas, he just has to decide which one he actually wants to pursue. Until then, he plans to have fun and look for a Texan woman to sweep off her feet."

It’s safe to say that the sky’s the limit for Kamari. Not only can he expand his reach as a model, but he may also very well find love in the process.

All available episodes of Twentysomethings: Austin are now streaming on Netflix.