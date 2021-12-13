Is 'Twentysomethings: Austin' Getting a Season 2? Here's an Update

So far, viewers have been introduced to Abbey Humphreys, a 25-years-old girl who's currently unemployed. She tied the knot with her high school sweetheart when they were younger, but these days she’s fresh off signing her divorce papers. Abbey's currently focused on self-discovery more than anything else.

There’s also 25-year-old Raquel Daniels, a highly motivated and super ambitious woman working in IT. Making connections to promote the startup she’s working for is Raquel's ultimate goal.