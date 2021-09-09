Nick Uhlenhuth Thinks He Has a "95 Percent" Chance of Winning 'The Circle' Season 3

Contestant Nick Uhlenhuth is hoping that his hybrid game plan will be enough to win.

The third season of U.S. edition of The Circle officially kicked off on Netflix on Sept. 8, and while some competitors are aiming for authenticity with their profiles, others are playing a bit of a catfish game to try to secure that $100,000 prize.

The Season 3 star is already stirring things up on the competition, and he's even referred to himself as an "evil mastermind."

The former Seattle resident is using his own photos for his social media profile, but he's chosen to change the details of his personal life to seem less intimidating to his fellow contestants.

Who is Nick Uhlenhuth from 'The Circle' Season 3?

In his real life, Nick Uhlenhuth works in tech, but his Circle persona is a drummer in a band. During his introduction, the 27-year-old shared that he has a degree in Computer science from MIT — but he wants to keep that information private from his co-stars. He graduated from the prestigious university in 2016, and he had been working at Microsoft when he went on the show. While Nick does actually play the drums, his strategy is to lie by omission, and to not tell his fellow competitors the exact details of his work life.

"I'm gonna de-emphasize everything that relates to brains, or being smart, or computers. That would make them see me as a threat, 'Oh, this dude is an evil mastermind,' which I am," he said during his introduction. "So, instead, I am gonna pose as a drummer, [a] completely harmless, innocent drummer, who's just looking for a good time and good laughs."

The confident contestant is so convinced in his social media skills that he thinks he has a "95 percent" chance of winning. He says that the only way he he won't win is if a "dime" throws him off his game.

Outside of the show, Nick is now living in Austin, Texas. He previously called Seattle home before he moved to the Lone Star State. The newly-minted reality star is also a twin, but his brother, Zack Uhlenhuth, won't be appearing on the show. Nick is fairly active on his Instagram page, which is where he showcases his adventures, his drum skills, and his adorable bernedoodle named Murphy. His dog, Bruce, who is featured on the show passed away at the end of 2020.

