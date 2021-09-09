Some Fans Aren't Thrilled with What Happened to Michelle Rider on 'The Circle' Season 3

Netflix's social media reality series, The Circle , is officially back for Season 3, and viewers are already connecting with the contestants as they compete for $100,000. The show may feature a lot of deception, but some of the fan favorite players are the ones who are the most honest and real.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Circle.

One Season 3 star who stole viewers' hearts as soon as she was introduced is Michelle Rider. Many thought that the South Carolina native could win the show, but her time was cut short after a jaw-dropping twist.

Read on to learn more about Michelle's background — including her surprising social media experience — and to find out how she ended up being the first real player to get eliminated.