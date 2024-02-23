Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind For Johnny and Amy on 'Love Is Blind', Birth Control Is a Major Topic — Here's Why Fans have some advice for Johnny after he refuses to get intimate with Amy over birth control. By Melissa Willets Feb. 23 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind. It wouldn't be overly presumptuous to assume that after a romantic trip to the Dominican Republic, and with the couple now cohabitating in Charlotte, North Carolina, Johnny and Amy could have become intimate.

And yet, the Love Is Blind couple denies that this is the case, and the reason has some viewers scratching their heads. Indeed, Johnny is very hung up on the fact that his fiancé is not on birth control, and has stated he doesn't want her to get pregnant yet at this point in their relationship. While Amy is on board, she has reservations about going on any form of birth control due to her health challenges. Here's the full scoop.

For Johnny on 'Love Is Blind', his partner not being on birth control is a deal breaker when it comes to sex.

Since watching Love Is Blind essentially invites fans to become voyeurs in other people's relationships, well here we are, with a window into Amy's birth control status.

As she has shared, she is not currently on birth control. "I don't know if I wanna get on birth control yet," the Season 6 contestant confessed on the show. "I feel like Johnny's fear about the whole kids thing is our biggest roadblock to intimacy.... I don't think we're gonna wait until marriage. But using protection, that's not enough for him."

She went on to confide why she has not yet gone on birth control, explaining, "I've never been on birth control." Amy added she has discussed the option with her doctor, but that given how she receives infusions for her anemia, it may not be something that works well for her. "I don't want to alter anything and so, it is a lot as a woman to make these decisions," Amy said.

Meanwhile, Johnny has said his past partners were on birth control — and that using protection is not enough to put his mind at ease about an unplanned pregnancy. In fact, the couple even discussed his getting a vasectomy before getting in bed together!

Johnny says his views on birth control were "spun the wrong way."

As fans pushed back on Johnny's seemingly-controlling demand that Amy go on birth control despite her health concerns, the reality star spoke to People about what he really meant with all of this.

Johnny and Amy on Love is Blind are talking about how they can’t have sex because she’s not on birth control and have to figure out a solution for it like condoms don’t exist???? — kayla (@kaylafavia) February 21, 2024

First, Johnny wants fans to know that the whole topic was "kind of spun the wrong way," as he told People. "I do want to have kids, but I want to, number one, be able to actually experience life with Amy and grow and really evolve with her as a couple before we welcome kids into the mix," he told the outlet.

Johnny went on to clarify that he would welcome the opportunity to become a father once the couple has a "strong foundation." "When things come up with kids, because I hear for a lot of parents too, the first couple of years are rough. You're sleep-deprived, you're not really your normal self you were way back when," Johnny also said. "So I wanted to know Amy for herself first and actually to know her before we were welcome kids into the mix."