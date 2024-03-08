These 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion Outfits Are the Best Revenge

Revenge is a dish best served cold or worn as a drop-dead gorgeous outfit. In the case of the returning cast members of Love Is Blind Season 6, the ladies are definitely out to break some hearts judging by their reunion outfits.

We have the first looks at their, well, looks — and fans are freaking out that the likes of AD and Jess are seriously going for it with their gowns that are going to make many of the men feel like they got things way wrong.

The women's outfits for the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion totally nail it.

We can confirm that the women who are returning for the Love Is Blind reunion for Season 6 include Chelsea, AD, Brittany, Amy, and Jessica. The official Instagram account for the show shared sneak peeks of what the ladies are wearing for the reunion.

As you can see, Jess chose a siren red gown reminiscent of Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman look, except with cutouts. Meanwhile, AD went full-on scorched earth with a glimmering, sheer gown that one fan called "the best revenge dress."

For her part, Amy donned a dress that combined the look-at-me red color with the shimmer. She paired her stunning look with fingerless gloves. Chelsea, who found herself in hot water over saying some people think she looks like Megan Fox, went in a different direction and chose a black gown with gold appliques and feather detailing at the shoulders.

Last but not least is Brittany, who also went with a black dress featuring ruching and a revealing silhouette. "They all look gorgeous but Brittany looks breathtaking," one fan opined in the comments.

Oh yeah, and the men are at the Season 6 reunion too.

We can't forget about the guys of Season 6 of Love Is Blind who returned for the reunion that fans are literally dying to see! We can confirm that Jimmy, Clay, Kenneth, Johnny, and Jeramey are appearing with the ladies for the episode everyone is talking about.

Kenneth is here for it in a tux and looks great, but viewers aren't happy with him regardless, with one fan saying, "Seeing Kenneth's face just made me so angry."

Clay is wearing a standard issue suit and tie, while Jimmy skipped the tie altogether. For his part, Johnny's hair is the main attraction as usual. And fans don't even care what he's wearing anyway. "Round of applause for Johnny and only Johnny," one Instagram user said, echoing the sentiments of many.