Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle Meet The Season 5 Cast of 'Too Hot To Handle!' From models to realtors, the Season 5 cast of Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' is filled with big personalities. Here's a breakdown of the hot new cast! By D.M. Jul. 12 2023, Published 9:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix’s hit show Too Hot To Handle is back for Season 5 and the cast is hotter than ever. The dating competition series, which first premiered in 2020, sees a group of single adults fighting for a chance to win $200,000. The rules of the game are simple. Competitors must find their romantic match amongst a group of equally attractive suitors. However, the couple is not allowed to be physically intimate. As each act results in a deduction from the grand prize.

And while there can only be one winner at the end of the competition, cast members from Too Hot To Handle have gone on to create fruitful public careers. Season 1 favorite, Harry Jowsey, boasts over 4 million followers on Instagram and is the host of the Tap In With Harry Jowsey podcast. While his former beau, Francesca Farago, has since started her own clothing line and has an even more impressive following on social media.

Source: Netflix Courtney Randolph appears in Season 5 of 'Too Hot To Handle'

Now, a new batch of singletons are looking for love and hoping to score a major payday. Keep reading to find out more about the Season 5 cast of Too Hot To Handle.

Hannah Brooke

Model and influencer Hannah Brooke is a part of the cast of Too Hot To Handle. Before joining the show, the California native built an impressive following online – boasting over 500,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Shedre “Dre” Woodard

Shedre “Dre” Woodard is an actor, model, and entrepreneur. He describes himself as a former “ugly duckling,” who is set on making up for lost time.

Christine Obanor

Houston native Christine Obanor is a micro-influencer who could pass for a supermodel. Christine often shows off her impressive 6’1 frame on TikTok, sharing clothing hauls and makeup transformation videos with her fans.

Elys Hutchinson

Ski instructor, Elys Hutchinson, is also joining the bunch. Elys hails from Switzerland and is a micro-influencer with nearly 20,000 followers online.

Hunter LoNigro

YouTuber, Hunter LoNigro, is bringing his washboard abs to the popular dating show. Hunter is a daring adventurer, and often shares photos from his explorations online.

Megan Thompson

Megan Thompson likes crystals, coffee, and Crocs, according to her Instagram bio. Megan is undoubtedly for her Too Hot To Handle, as she has been dropping hints about the drama Season 5 drama on TikTok.

Louis Russell

Fans of the clothing brand ASOS may recognize Louis Russell. Louis works as a model for the online retailer and is also a semi-professional soccer player.

Courtney Randolph

Courtney K Randolph is a realtor, fitness enthusiast, and model. When she’s not competing on Too Hot To Handle, Courtney maintains her skincare line called the Courtney Randolph Collection.

Isaac Francis

New Jersey native Isaac Francis is bringing his seemingly innocent charm to the dating competition series. However, Isaac was spotted making out with Courtney in the trailer, so he’ll probably get involved in drama at some point.

