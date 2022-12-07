Kayla From 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 May Actually Be Here for More Than Hookups

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle.

There's always one Too Hot to Handle contestant that all of the men or women go absolutely gaga over in the season premiere and Season 4 is no different. In this case, the object of multiple men's affection is Kayla. To be fair, she does tell producers that she's used to men fighting over her, so she has come to the right place.