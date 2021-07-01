Are Any of the Couples From 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Still Together? (SPOILERS)

Carly and Joey got together after her split from Chase DeMoor. While Carly and Joey seemed to be as solid as ever toward the end of the show, it's unclear if they're still dating now. It looks like Carly and Joey follow each other on Instagram, but they don't interact often. However, she did post an Instagram story saying, “When ur just sitting there getting shouted at for kissing Joey but all u can think about is doing it again.”