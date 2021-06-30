Are Emily Miller and Cam Holmes Still Together from 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2?

Though one the goals on Too Hot to Handle is for the contestants to keep most of the $100,000 prize pool in tact by avoiding temptation, another is to find love. When Season 2 of the hit Netflix series commenced at a luxury villa retreat in Turks and Caicos, the 10 singletons weren't aware that they were starring on Too Hot to Handle — they thought that any and all physical touching would be allowed.

SPOILERS for Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle are ahead.

Almost immediately after they met, before they knew what show they were really on, Cam Holmes and Emily Miller forged a deep connection.

As the show progressed, Emily and Cam often failed to keep their hands to themselves, and they cost the other competitors a lot of the prize money.

Now that the final six episodes of Season 2 have dropped, fans are wondering if it was all worth it. Are Cam and Emily still together?