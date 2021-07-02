What to Know About the 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Reunion so Far

After the Too Hot to Handle Season 2 finale dropped on Netflix yesterday, fans are already dying for a reunion (even though it's only been a day since we learned Marvin Anthony took home the cash prize). While we don't have concrete answers as to when the Season 2 reunion will happen, we've got some clues to work off of.

Will 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 have a reunion?

While nothing has been officially confirmed about a Too Hot to Handle Season 2 reunion, it's likely something that's either planned, or already in the works. Back in May 2020, Season 1 had a virtual reunion called Extra Hot: The Reunion. It was hosted by the series' narrator, stand-up comedian Desiree Burch. We know that we got the reunion over a year since filming had come to a close, which gave the reunion plenty of new material to go over. Which couples are still together? Which have broken up?

Meanwhile, fans aren't shy about their need for a Season 2 followup. After all, we truly were invested. "I need a Too Hot To Handle reunion please and thank you," one person tweeted July 1.

Another pleaded, "Need the Too Hot To Handle reunion episode right now."

Yesterday, we wrote about which couples from Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle are still together now, and we speculated that all of them (or none of them) could very well be dating IRL. Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose, Cam Holmes and Emily Miller, and Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy have kept things extremely under wraps and haven't shared or announced that they're still in relationships (another clue that a reunion is underway — otherwise why wouldn't the stars just reveal who they're still dating?).

Not only will we be likely getting a Season 2 reunion, but Season 3 seems to be in the works. According to Radio Times, "another series has been confirmed, and the series has reportedly been filmed as well." Brandon Riegg, vice president for Netflix’s unscripted and documentary series, told Variety, “The secret is out – we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise.”

He continued, “Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.” The second and third seasons were shot under different show names (Parties in Paradise) to basically keep everyone out of the loop. And yes, Season 2 and Season 3 were both filmed during the pandemic.