"Actually, the other night I had dinner with all of them and they were really sweet," she said at the time, with Travis adding, "I told her she had a power dinner. … I told Alabama that was a really cool dinner to be a part of."

During 2018 and 2019, Travis and Kourtney were seen on several occasions meeting up and getting food together as friends. Although things weren't romantic at the time, we can see now that all of that early bonding only helped foster their eventual love for one another.