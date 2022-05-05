Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Took His Tour Bus to Their IVF Appointment

In the episode, before Travis eventually proposed to Kourtney, the couple headed to San Diego on Travis's tour bus for their first IVF appointment in six months. While there, the pair wore matching skeletal outfits as Kourtney underwent an egg retrieval. Her doctor gave the couple some good news about their future during the appointment. After checking her ovaries, the doc told her she has “multiple babies” in one follicle. Kourtney shared how the news made her anticipate her and Travis’s future.

“The fact that we have any just gives me a lot of hope,'” Kourtney shared in her confessional.