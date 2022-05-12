Travis Barker's Tragic 2008 Plane Crash Took a Serious Toll on His Health

Travis mentioned in the book that he had numerous eery signs ahead of the flight that made him concerned for his safety. At the time, the former Blink-182 drummer was with Shanna Moakler. She was supposed to accompany Travis on the flight, but he noted that she had a bad feeling at the last minute and decided not to.

"Just in case something happens, I don't want us both to be going," Travis recalled her saying to him.