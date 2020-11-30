Reginae Carter Is Back Together With Ex-Boyfriend YFN Lucci

As the eldest child of rapper and The Masked Singer alum Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter has lived much of her life in the spotlight. She notably entered the public eye when she appeared on a 2015 episode of the MTV reality series My Super Sweet 16, and she's since become an actress.

The 22-year-old has starred in the TV films Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta as Lydia, and Dear Santa, I Need a Date as Nicole.