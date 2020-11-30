Logo
Home > Entertainment
reginaecarterinsta-1606766696706.jpg
Source: Instagram

Reginae Carter Is Back Together With Ex-Boyfriend YFN Lucci

By

Updated

As the eldest child of rapper and The Masked Singer alum Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter has lived much of her life in the spotlight. She notably entered the public eye when she appeared on a 2015 episode of the MTV reality series My Super Sweet 16, and she's since become an actress.

The 22-year-old has starred in the TV films Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta as Lydia, and Dear Santa, I Need a Date as Nicole.

Article continues below advertisement

When she's not acting or sharing the details of her life with her 5.5 million Instagram followers, Reginae has been making headlines for her personal life. 

She had a high-profile relationship with rapper YFN Lucci (real name Rayshawn Lamar Bennett), and their split got ugly online. Following Reginae's 22nd birthday on Nov. 30, fans are convinced that she's reconciled with him. 

Does Reginae Carter have a boyfriend? Did she get back together with her ex?

reginaeyfn-1606763490020.jpg
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Who is Reginae Carter's boyfriend?

After weeks of speculation (and teasing it online), Reginae confirmed that she is in a relationship again on her Twitter page. 

The actress posted a slew of videos on her Instagram feed about a well-attended birthday party that she had in Atlanta (which her dad, Lil Wayne, performed at). She then shared that her boyfriend assisted in planning the event. 

"Thank you to my amazing boyfriend ! You did that party!" she wrote on Nov. 30.

While Reginae did not name her beau, there's plenty of proof that she's back together with YFN Lucci. 

On the night of the patty, he posted a series of Instagram stories from the event. He also shared two photos of Reginae on Nov. 29 to commemorate her special birthday.

"HAPPY BDAY FINE A-- GIRL," he captioned the snapshots. 

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the explicit confirmation, Reginae and YFN Lucci had been teasing their reconciliation. They would post Instagram stories from similar locations, and they sometimes would tag the same people in them. 

Article continues below advertisement

Reginae and YFN Lucci dated from 2018 to 2019.

The rapper and Reginae began dating in 2018, and they chronicled their romance online. The couple initially raised some eyebrows for their seven-year age difference, and many critics (including Reginae's own mom, Toya Johnson) warned Reginae that her beau might not want to settle down. 

The duo split at the end of 2019, reportedly, because YFN Lucci attended a "cucumber party" that was hosted by reality star Alexis Skyy. Many women attended the event, much to the chagrin of Reginae.

yfnlucci-1606763560733.jpg
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In May of 2020, Reginae told Page Six that she was done showcasing her personal life on the reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.

"I'm not bringing no dudes on the show," she told the outlet. "I'm not making nobody famous. I'm not putting nobody on no more."

She also shared that she was interested in moving out of Atlanta and to L.A. so she could find somebody else to date. 

In the months since that interview, it's clear that a lot has changed. The actress is still living in Atlanta, and she's back with her ex. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lil Wayne Could Go to Prison for 10 Years After Being Charged by the Feds
Lil Wayne and Model Denise Bidot Are Instagram Official

Is Quavo Cheating on Saweetie with Lil Wayne's Daughter?

More From Distractify

  • chrissy-teigen-normalize-formula-cover-4-1606753358707-1606753656033.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Chrissy Teigen Tells Formula Moms: "You Are Doing It Right if Your Baby Is Fed"
  • princess-diana-uptown-girl-ballet-1606757490047.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Yes, Princess Diana's "Uptown Girl" Ballet Performance Really Happened
  • what-happened-to-yazan-90-day-fiance-5-1606760462617.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Here's What Went Down Between Yazan and Brittany on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'
  • charmaine-virgin-river-pregnant-1606759277210.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Charmaine Has Pregnancy Complications in Season 2 of 'Virgin River'