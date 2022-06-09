Where Does Pete Davidson Live? He Bought a Swanky Bachelor Pad

"We bought a house together, but nobody believes that," Pete said of the $1.3 million home. "I live with my mom, kinda, so I have like a basement that’s like mine that’s like an apartment, so I live underneath her, so I’m getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it … mine."

Pete added, "I was calling it ‘The Man Cave,’ but the Mulaneys told me if I call it that they would no longer be my friend. Now I call it 'The Basement' like The Ohio State University. It means something — I don’t like that college — it’s the 'The' that’s important."

From basement to high rise apartment in a matter of years, it's clear that Pete's career is on the upwards swing to end all upwards swings.