The Kardashian family has mastered the art of being famous for fame's sake. Thanks to Kim's sex tape with R&B singer Ray J that was purportedly leaked/pushed by her own mother, the Kardashian name became synonymous with scandal. Since then they've had a wildly successful reality TV series, launched several businesses, and have dominated the social media landscape in the process while dating a number of high-profile athletes, artists, and celebrities.

In their new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, Kim talks about her SNL debut, and a joke that didn't make the opening monologue.