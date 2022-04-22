What Is Mario Dedivanovic's Net Worth? Makeup by MarioBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 22 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
If you're a fan of The Kardashians, particularly Kim Kardashian, odds are that you've at least heard the name Makeup by Mario at least once or twice. Indeed, Mario Dedivanovic is the makeup guru behind many of Kim's most iconic looks, and the duo has even collaborated on products and promotions with one another on more than one occasion.
When you're a member of the Kardashian world, odds are that you're probably raking in some serious dough. With that being said, what exactly is Mario's net worth? Keep reading to find out!
What is Mario Dedivanovic's net worth?
It's not just working with Kim that has made Mario a wealthy individual. Springboarding from his success alongside Kim, Mario cultivated an impressive following of over 10 million users on Instagram and has gone on to turn Makeup by Mario into one of the most recognized brands in the beauty scene.
Mario Dedivanovic
Makeup artist
Net worth: $15 million
Mario Dedivanovic, aka Makeup by Mario, is an accomplished makeup artist who translated his high-profile relationship with the Kardashian family into collaborations with beauty powerhouses such as Sephora. He has a net worth of roughly $15 million, per ModelFact.
Birth name: Mario Dedivanovic
Birthdate: Oct. 1, 1983
Birthplace: New York City, NY.
Father: Tom Dedivanovic
Mother: Unknown
How did Mario Dedivanovic become famous?
Mario, who is of Albanian descent, began his career in makeup by working as a fragrance consultant at Sephora, per Biography Mask. When a customer asked him for help picking lipstick once, he started to fall in love with makeup. Over time he slowly rose through the ranks of artistry, working first with Sephora as an artist and then building a reputation in the New York City area for his skills.
Mario and Kim first met by coincidence when he was tapped to do her makeup for a Social Life magazine shoot. In 2008, Kim hired him to be her makeup artist on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Mario has been an integral part of her life ever since.
Mario and Kim's relationship has become so profound that the duo even released a collaborative line of makeup called KKW X Mario, which remains a fan favorite. His prowess with Kim's makeup has also brought him together with other high-profile celebrity clients such as Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen, and Selena Gomez.
Thanks to his makeup artistry, Mario has been the recipient of quite a few different awards. He was named the Best Celebrity Makeup Artist at the 2017 American Influencer Awards, and also received the Award of Honor and the title of Beauty Influencer of the Year at the 2018 Monaco Influencer Awards. The Albanian government has even recognized Mario, awarding him the ODA Award for being a positive influence and role model to the nation's people.
Outside of his remarkable glam skills, Mario has appeared in a few shows as well. He took part in the likes of Glam Masters (2018), Instant Influencer with James Charles (2020), and Inner Circle (2016), per IMDb.
Mario also teaches a paid Master Class on all things makeup for his most devout followers. If one thing is clear, it's that Mario has quickly become one of the makeup industry's brightest stars, and given his momentum, it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up any time soon.