Outside of his remarkable glam skills, Mario has appeared in a few shows as well. He took part in the likes of Glam Masters (2018), Instant Influencer with James Charles (2020), and Inner Circle (2016), per IMDb.

Mario also teaches a paid Master Class on all things makeup for his most devout followers. If one thing is clear, it's that Mario has quickly become one of the makeup industry's brightest stars, and given his momentum, it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up any time soon.