The Meaning Behind One of Khloe Kardashian’s Favorite Nicknames for Kim Kardashian

When the Kardashian-Jenner family first rose to fame through Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they popularized many quotes and phrases their fans have grown to know and love. You better not say “Bible” if you’re not telling the entire truth, and every Khloe Kardashian follower would recognize an “okurr” anywhere.

Khloe also has various nicknames for many of her siblings, including Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. She affectionately calls Kourtney “Kourt” (this one's obvious), or “Jane” after Jane Fonda. When it comes to Kim, though, Khloe often uses “Kiki,” which she snagged from their nephew, Mason Disick.