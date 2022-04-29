In 2019, UCLA's Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health opened in Los Angeles with the Kardashians' backing.

“Our family is proud to pay tribute to our father by partnering with UCLA Health to establish the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health,” Kim Kardashian West said at a ceremony in April 2019, per Los Angeles Magazine. “We hope to save lives and help the community for many years to come in honor of our father.”

Robert Kardashian Sr.'s grave is located in the Park Terrace section of Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, Calif.