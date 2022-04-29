Robert Kardashian's Grave: Where Is He Buried and How Did He Die?By Michelle Stein
Apr. 29 2022, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Season 1 of The Kardashians kicked off on Hulu in April 2022, and within the first few episodes viewers gained insight into the type of partner Travis Barker is to Kourtney Kardashian. As the Blink-182 drummer was planning to ask for the eldest Kardashian sibling's hand in marriage, he made sure to involve her family members every step of the way. This included visiting the grave of Kourt's late father, Robert Kardashian. But where is it located, and how did he die, exactly?
Robert was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 to 1991, when they divorced, and he is the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Jr. (Kris also shares Kendall and Kylie Jenner with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner.) The businessman and attorney is known for defending friend O.J. Simpson during his 1994 murder trial. Tragically, the Kardashian patriarch died on Sept. 30, 2003, at age 59.
How did Robert Kardashian die — and where is he buried?
Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003; he died less than eight weeks later. The Kardashians have continued to remember and honor Robert through social media tributes on his birthday and on the anniversary of his death. They've also honored his life by helping others.
In 2019, UCLA's Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health opened in Los Angeles with the Kardashians' backing.
“Our family is proud to pay tribute to our father by partnering with UCLA Health to establish the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health,” Kim Kardashian West said at a ceremony in April 2019, per Los Angeles Magazine. “We hope to save lives and help the community for many years to come in honor of our father.”
Robert Kardashian Sr.'s grave is located in the Park Terrace section of Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, Calif.
Travis Barker visited Robert Kardashian's grave to ask for permission to marry Kourtney.
On Oct.17, 2021, Travis proposed to Kourtney (and she happily accepted) at a beachside hotel, surrounded by a large display of candles and roses. He presented her with a stunning diamond engagement ring, which he created with the help of designer Lorraine Schwartz.
Kardashian fans got a closer look at the planning that went into Travis and Kourtney's engagement during Season 1, Episode 3 of The Kardashians. Not only did Travis invite Kourt's family in order to surprise her immediately after the proposal, but the drummer formally asked for permission — from both of her parents.
"He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now, It was so sweet and so tender," Kris told Kim ahead of her SNL hosting duties. "Then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad. And I just lost it."
Both Kim and Kris were fighting back the waterworks so they didn't ruin their makeup. But it was obvious they were deeply moved by Travis including Robert in the engagement. And we have a feeling Robert would happily give his stamp of approval, too.
