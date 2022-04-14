Per their agreement, the family members have the option to work on other projects for Disney in the future as well. Those plans, if there are any, have yet to be publicly shared.

Though another season is in the works, a premiere date for The Kardashians Season 2 has yet to be announced.

Forty episodes are confirmed for now, and while Kourtney expressed her desire to be done with reality TV within the next five years to Variety, Kim can't imagine what it would be like to be done with a life in front of the cameras for good.