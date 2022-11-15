Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Pete Davidson
Emily
Source: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Marriage to Pete Davidson, Naturally

By

Nov. 15 2022, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

As fans know, Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most gorgeous (and wealthy) models in the world. So what is her dating history like?

Article continues below advertisement

Emily remains kinda secretive about who she is with, but here’s what we know, from her past boyfriends, to her husband, and now, yes, Pete Davidson, because, who else?

Emily Ratajkowski's dating history includes lesser-known boyfriends like Andrew Dryden.

Emily and Andrew
Source: Getty Images

Right around the time that Robin Thicke’s catchy ditty “Blurred Lines” hit the airwaves, Emily was linked to art director Andrew Dryden. Not too much is known about their relationship, other than that the couple broke things off in 2014, per the Daily Mail.

The actress quickly moved on with another relatively-unknown man.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Magid was the next person linked to Emily.

Emily and Jeff
Source: Getty Images

Emily would meet and start dating Los Angeles-based music producer Jeff Magid in 2014, going on to date him for three years, per The U.K. Sun. In 2017, a source told the outlet about the couple, “They used to be inseparable.”

But Emily ended up moving out of Jeff’s apartment — and reportedly getting married just months later.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily married a man she just met. Or did she?

Emily and Sebastian
Source: Getty Images

In February of 2018, Emily said “I do” to Sebastian Bear-McClard in a low-key civil ceremony in New York City, per Brides. At the time, it was reported extensively that the star and her new man, a film producer, had only met a few weeks prior to tying the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

But according to Us Weekly, as Emily said on Busy Tonight later that year, “We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.’”

In 2021, the couple welcomed a son, Sylvester, per BuzzFeed.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, the marriage didn’t last, reportedly due to infidelity on Sebastian’s part. Emily filed for divorce in September of 2022, according to Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily reportedly started dating an A-list actor after her split from her husband.

Brad Pitt
Source: Getty Images

Following her separation from her husband, Emily was rumored to be getting cozy with Brad Pitt, but according to Hollywood Life, they are just friends.

Still, it seems Emily is not used to the single girl life, having told Harper’s Bazaar in November of 2022, “I can tell you that I have never been single before.” She added, “I have gone on dates.”

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, now, the model is rumored to be dating someone else who isn’t used to being single.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson is now linked to another beautiful woman. Yes, it's Emily!

Pete Davidson
Source: Getty Images

Who hasn’t Pete dated? Of course, he was engaged to Ariana Grande and dated Kim Kardashian for nine months, before the two mega-celebrities split up.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Pete, who also previously dated Kate Beckinsale, is with Emily. As a source told Us Weekly, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now.”

The stars “both really like each other,” per the source, who added, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.” At time of writing, neither star had confirmed their relationship. But here's wishing them the best!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Pete Davidson Got a Cover-up for His Tattoo of Longtime Ex Cazzie David

Brad Pitt's Latest Alleged Girlfriend Is This Recently Single Model

Here's Why Kim and Pete's Whirlwind Romance Has Come to an End

Latest Pete Davidson News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.