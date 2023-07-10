Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Are Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Still Close Friends? A Look At Their Relationship Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have been friends for years. In 2023, fans began wondering whether Taylor wrote a song about the actress. By Kelly Corbett Jul. 10 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Source: getty images

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is friends with some pretty famous people. She’s been a longtime friend of Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and ladies of the rock band Haim — to name a few. But one friendship that she hasn't talked about lately is her relationship with La La Land actress Emma Stone. The two have been pals for quite some time, but are they still just as close today? We take a peek at their beautiful friendship below.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have been friends since 2008.

According to People, Taylor and Emma first met at the Young Hollywood Awards, hosted by Hollywood Life magazine in Los Angeles in 2008. They both donned purple dresses at the event and began hanging out more after that night. The ladies melted fans' hearts when they were spotted getting ice cream together at Baskin Robbins in 2009.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The following year, Taylor was by Emma's side during the premiere of her movie Easy A. "She's so great! We're very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor," Emma told MTV in 2010 about their friendship. At the Teen Choice Awards in 2011, Emma even got to present her musical bestie with an award.

Source: getty images

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward a few years and these ladies still have each other's backs. In fact, in an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2023, Emma said she had just attended one of Taylor's concerts during the Eras tour.

“The concert was pretty amazing. I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Emma told the outlet. She added: "She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Article continues below advertisement

The following month, Taylor re-released her 2010 album "Speak Now" which included a few vault tracks. For those unversed, vault tracks are songs Taylor had previously written for the album, but never got released. One of these vault tracks was titled "When Emma Falls in Love."

Article continues below advertisement

Could "Emma Falls in Love" be about Emma Stone?

In July 2023, Taylor's album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" was released with six vault tracks. One song in particular, "When Emma Falls in Love," raised brows as Taylor was singing in third person about another young woman. This song follows this Emma character who has fallen in love in her current relationship. And it's clear that Taylor cares deeply for the song's namesake.

imagine being emma stone or kieran culkin. taylor swift released a song so now ppl are making edits of you and your ex from 14 years ago — cosmonaut diandra (@diandrasdiandra) July 9, 2023