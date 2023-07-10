Are Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Still Close Friends? A Look At Their Relationship
Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have been friends for years. In 2023, fans began wondering whether Taylor wrote a song about the actress.
It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is friends with some pretty famous people. She’s been a longtime friend of Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and ladies of the rock band Haim — to name a few.
But one friendship that she hasn't talked about lately is her relationship with La La Land actress Emma Stone. The two have been pals for quite some time, but are they still just as close today? We take a peek at their beautiful friendship below.
Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have been friends since 2008.
According to People, Taylor and Emma first met at the Young Hollywood Awards, hosted by Hollywood Life magazine in Los Angeles in 2008. They both donned purple dresses at the event and began hanging out more after that night.
The ladies melted fans' hearts when they were spotted getting ice cream together at Baskin Robbins in 2009.
The following year, Taylor was by Emma's side during the premiere of her movie Easy A.
"She's so great! We're very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor," Emma told MTV in 2010 about their friendship.
At the Teen Choice Awards in 2011, Emma even got to present her musical bestie with an award.
Fast forward a few years and these ladies still have each other's backs. In fact, in an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2023, Emma said she had just attended one of Taylor's concerts during the Eras tour.
“The concert was pretty amazing. I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Emma told the outlet.
She added: "She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”
The following month, Taylor re-released her 2010 album "Speak Now" which included a few vault tracks. For those unversed, vault tracks are songs Taylor had previously written for the album, but never got released.
One of these vault tracks was titled "When Emma Falls in Love."
Could "Emma Falls in Love" be about Emma Stone?
In July 2023, Taylor's album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" was released with six vault tracks. One song in particular, "When Emma Falls in Love," raised brows as Taylor was singing in third person about another young woman.
This song follows this Emma character who has fallen in love in her current relationship. And it's clear that Taylor cares deeply for the song's namesake.
It wasn't too long before Swifties started doing some math and realized that Emma Stone was in a relationship with Succession star Kieran Culkin that year. Given how close Taylor and Emma were at the time, it is very well possible that Taylor wrote the song about the Cruella star's romance with Kieran.
Neither Taylor nor Emma have yet to confirm who the song is about.