Angelica Ross Has Accused Emma Roberts of Making Transphobic Remarks on the Set of 'American Horror Story' In a recent video posted on social media, Angelica Ross says that Emma Roberts made transphobic remarks on the set of 'American Horror Story.' By Joseph Allen Sep. 20 2023, Updated 10:13 a.m. ET

After an initial post on Twitter in which she went after Ryan Murphy for leaving her email on read, Angelica Ross went even further in an Instagram video in which she dished about what it was like working on the set of American Horror Story: 1984. Angelica claimed that her co-star Emma Roberts made transphobic comments on set — and even included a specific story of the moment she decided to stop talking to Emma.

Now, many want more details on exactly what Angelica said about Emma's behavior and how it might connect to Ryan Murphy's role as the showrunner of these series.

What did Angelica Ross say about Emma Roberts?

In the video, which was posted first on Instagram, Angelica claimed that Emma made a transphobic comment on the set of American Horror Story. After jokingly claiming that Angelica was being mean to her to a producer, the producer came over and said, "Okay ladies, that's enough, let's get back to work," or something to that effect. Angelica then claims that Emma looked at her and then said, "Don't you mean lady?" before covering her mouth with her collar and walking away.

The alleged comment was one that Angelica understandably read as transphobic, as it seemed to suggest that Emma didn't think of her as a lady. Angelica said that, from that point on, she refused to speak to Emma on set, and would only reply to her comments with as little effort as possible. Angelica's accusation was livestreamed, and the comments almost uniformly expressed shock at what Emma allegedly said.

During a series of tweets posted on Sept. 18, Angelica alluded to the transphobia and racism she'd experienced on set, writing: "Will also tell you about the transphobic remarks my co-star said to my face, and the racism I complained about on set that they said was 'free speech.' We on strike so you know I got time this week." Now, Angelica has clarified that those comments were about Emma.

so that’s what’s going on behind #RyanMurphy ‘s production. people wearing racist t shirts and emma roberts making THE most transphobic shit to Angelica Ross. oh you are DONE pic.twitter.com/i3Q5uJWiot — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) September 20, 2023 Source: Twitter/@vee_delmonico99

Angelica also called out Ryan Murphy.

In another tweet from Sept. 18, Angelica posted emails of an alleged email conversation with Ryan Murphy from 2020 in which she says that Ryan told her he was moving forward with a season of AHS focused on Black women and would be casting her in a role. After she expressed enthusiasm, she says he stopped responding to her emails, leaving her in the lurch in her career.