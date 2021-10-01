What's the Longest-Running TV Show Ever? (Hint: It's Not 'The Simpsons')

Certain TV shows have been around since forever. No matter how old you are or what you're tuning into these days, we can all name one or two cartoons, game shows, or even anime that have just always been around. Among those long-running TV shows, one of them has to be the longest.

There are several different categories to consider in figuring which show has run for the longest period of time. There's the longest scripted American primetime show, longest game show, and soap operas are on a whole other level. For argument's sake, we're going to begin with the longest one by sheer volume and years on the air.

In other words, let's first shine a spotlight on the oldest and longest-running TV show still airing new episodes today.