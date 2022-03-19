First Look! 'FBI: International' Puts Raines in the Middle of a Murder Investigation (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS)

"We threw a dummy off which hit the water," he continued, adding that "we used a boat in the Danube River as a camera position that later played CCTV [closed circuit television] footage of the killing."

The episode is doubly important for Raines, because his sister Jordan is also in Budapest at the time of the murder. Their plans for a nice family reunion may be scuttled by the case, but that doesn't mean Raines won't make time for her — and if necessary, try to keep her out of harm's way.