Let’s Meet Special Agent Damian Powel on 'FBI: International'!

FBI: International' may be almost over, but that doesn't mean that we're done meeting new faces. Let's get to know Damian Powel! By Allison Hunt May 16 2023, Published 8:57 p.m. ET

We are just about at the end of the epic second season of FBI: International and we truly can't believe it's already almost over. There have been so many twists and turns happening all over the world that our heart rate needs a break. But it was definitely not too late for our girl Special Agent Cameron Vo to get her own heart racing.

During Episode 19 of FBI: International, we were introduced to Damian Powel, a new special agent that has joined the Fly Team, and he may or may not have shared a kiss with Vo...but we'll get into that. In the meantime, let's get to know Damian Powel.

Let's meet the new guy on 'FBI: International,' Damian Powel!

Damian Powel, played by Greg Hovanessian, was first introduced to us during Season 20 Episode 19 of FBI: International. While Damian is said to be one of the best agents out there, Agent Forrester says that he has a problem with authority. Even with that, Forrester still decides to add him to the Fly Team.

During Episode 20, Damian has some trouble adjusting to his new life on the Fly Team and even asks to sit out on the case. Mainly because it involves some financial crimes and he doesn't know much about it. Forrester decides to keep him on the case and pair him with Vo. And despite Damian saying that he wouldn't get with a fellow agent, the kiss between Vo and Damian at the end of the episode says otherwise.

Damian will also be featured in the May 16 episode of FBI: International. The trailer for the episode features a shot of him looking very serious while driving a car. The logline reads, "The team jets off to Portugal when the daughter of a prominent American hotelier becomes the primary suspect in the murder of an employee; Raines becomes concerned about Vo." We already know that Raines and Vo had their will they, won't they thing, but now that Damian is in the picture, we are sure that this will come to a head.

Let's meet the actor who plays Damien, Greg Hovanessian!

As mentioned earlier, Damian is played by Greg Hovanessian. Greg is originally from Ontario, Canada, and was always interested in performing, although acting came later in life. He has been working in the industry for a decade, having been in Walker: Independence, Another Life, and When Hope Calls.

Greg is married to Canadian actress, Tanya Bevan. For her birthday, Greg captioned an Instagram post stating that: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @tanyabevan …Fun fact, Tanya and I have never actually been able to celebrate each others birthdays in physical presence due to work. Same goes for this year. Wish I had more than 1 minute to cram in some of Tanya’s million captured fine and cute moments. I miss you dearly."