Kathleen Munroe, the Actress Portraying Rina Trenholm, Has Left 'FBI'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 11 of FBI.
One of the most popular side characters on FBI is about to move onto new pastures. Kathleen Munroe, a Canada-born actress who first skyrocketed to fame with Beautiful People, Elsewhere, and S.W.A.T., will be leaving FBI after Season 4, Episode 11. Kathleen earned a great deal of applause for her spot-on portrayal of Rina Trenholm, the Assistant Director in Charge who transfers from Newark, N.J., to New York after falling for Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto).
Why did Kathleen leave FBI?
Kathleen Munroe appears to have left 'FBI' for good.
A crime drama veteran, Kathleen starred in fan-favorite TV shows like Chicago P.D., NCIS: New Orleans, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before booking Rina Trenholm's role on FBI. Her thoughtful portrayal of Rina has long resonated with the fans.
However, things are about to change quite drastically. Jubal learned that Rina had been taken off life support at her family's request in Season 4, Episode 11 of FBI. Rina's shocking death marks the end of Kathleen's tenure on the show. Unfortunately for fans, Kathleen hasn't addressed the latest developments on social media. Many had rooted for her to get upped from a recurring role to a series regular, but these hopes have now been dashed.
Others are still sore that she left the show under seemingly abrupt circumstances.
"Apparently, no one can answer the direct question 'What is the reason why the actress known as Kathleen Munroe left the TV series FBI?'" tweeted @GenghisJames.
Confusingly enough, Kathleen doesn't have any new roles listed on her IMDb just yet. It's uncertain if she had left in the hope of pursuing new projects or if there were other reasons behind her departure. The creators have yet to address her disappearance.
Over the past two decades, Kathleen appeared in Durham County, Republic of Doyle, CSI: NY, and many others. It will be interesting to see whether she chooses to further diversify the crime drama section of her portfolio or if she chooses to pursue a brand new creative challenge.
Kathleen Munroe portrayed Rina Trenholm on 'FBI' until Season 4, Episode 11. What happened to Rina?
Assistant Director in Charge Rina Trenholm got shot in Season 4, Episode 9 of FBI, in a scene that caused a great deal of worry for her boyfriend, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), and FBI fans alike.
The last few episodes of the show offered a glimpse into Rina's relationship with Jubal — whose son, Tyler Valentine, was diagnosed with leukemia — while also capturing the latest challenges she had to face at work.
"What's going to happen? What is the outcome? Are they a team, or are they rivals? And you know, where does Jubal fall in this situation?" FBI actress Alana de la Garza described Rina's dynamic with Jubal and Isobel in an exclusive interview with Distractify. "So, I think that's going to be a fun journey."
Jubal's relationship with Rina's mother, Nicole (Kathleen Garrett), has always been somewhat frosty. As loyal fans of FBI will recall, Nicole has tried to cast the blame on Jubal for Rina's shooting at one point. Season 4, Episode 11 revisits the long-lasting conflict, showing Jubal's latest encounter with Nicole as well.
