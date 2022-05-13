Who Plays Young Callen on 'NCIS: LA'? Meet the Five Actors Who Have Played Him Through the Years

Then in 2011 for Season 2, a 5-year-old Callen was perfectly cast when Chris O'Donnell's actual son, Finley O'Donnell, assumed the role. We saw him again in the Season 3 premiere, where Callen learned that his grandfather was an OSS (Office of Strategic Services) agent who was stationed in Romania at some point. This terrifying man hunted war criminals and was responsible for killing many members of the Comescu family. This would come back to haunt him and the Callen family as a whole.

NCIS: LA is Finley's only acting credit to date. Per Chris O'Donnell's Instagram account, it seems like Finley might be more interested in golfing and watching baseball with his brothers than being on TV.