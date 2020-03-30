'NCIS: Los Angeles': What's in Store for Callen and Anna's Relationship?

NCIS: Los Angeles fans are once again falling in love with Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck's (Bar Paly) romance on the procedural drama ... but is it too good to be true?

Callen's old girlfriend comes back to warn her beau and to clear her own name. So, will love conquer all, or is their relationship doomed? Well, we're sure the writers of the CBS drama will give audiences a lot of twists and turns.