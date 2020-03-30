'NCIS: Los Angeles': What's in Store for Callen and Anna's Relationship?By Gabrielle Bernardini
NCIS: Los Angeles fans are once again falling in love with Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck's (Bar Paly) romance on the procedural drama ... but is it too good to be true?
Callen's old girlfriend comes back to warn her beau and to clear her own name. So, will love conquer all, or is their relationship doomed? Well, we're sure the writers of the CBS drama will give audiences a lot of twists and turns.
"We saw she’s taking a huge risk coming back to L.A. as a fugitive to warn Callen that he might be in danger, and we saw what happened. Now, obviously, they’ve reconnected, and they’ve decided to keep things on the down-low and not even tell the team that they’re seeing each other," Bar Paly told Parade.com about her storyline on NCIS: Los Angeles.
Adding, "They want to have faith that the CIA will pull through and expunge her record, and everything’s going to be la-di-da. If it was anybody else, they would just sit there quietly and not make any noise, playing nice, and hope and pray that everything works out, but Anna, she’s Anna, and she’s the last person that would ever just sit quietly and hope for something to happen."
So, what happened to Callen on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?
With the office a bit overcrowded, Callen got pushed out by Hetty and will be taking a two-week vacation. So, this means audiences will most likely see the special agent's romance evolve with Anna. The actress teased to Parade.com what could transpire between the two characters in the next few episodes. But, will it end with happily ever after...
"I do think that there is hope for them to be happy, but it’s just that their jobs are so crazy, and even now, if her record gets expunged, let’s say, nobody’s in this habit of doing favors for anybody for nothing, right?" she said. "Especially these government agencies, so I hope it’s not for a bumpy road, but it’s engraved in this reality they live in."
The writers teased to fans that Callen could become the next Hetty (Linda Hunt), so if Anna's record gets cleared, could she step up and join the team?
"NCIS: Los Angeles has the best writers in the business, so I’m sure they’re going to come up with some crazy storylines and keep you on the edge of your seat," Bar teased to the outlet.
She continued: "They’re really good at that, so I have no clue where they would take it. It’s a possibility. I think what Callen and Anna are best at is saving the day and doing their job, and that’s a really happy place for them. It is true happiness for them being in the thick of things. So, it’s a possibility, but who knows?"
Catch new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
