Source: CBS

'NCIS': Diona Reasonover Teases Future Season 17 Storylines and Showmances

By

The long-running procedural drama NCIS continues to captivate fans with its suspenseful storytelling, showmances, and character development. 

Distractify spoke with Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic scientist Kasie Hines on the CBS series, about future storylines, possible showmances, and if the network has renewed the series for Season 18.

Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)  

'NCIS' star Diona Reasonover teases future Kasie storylines and possible showmances.

Distractify: I read that you started your acting career through roles on Craigslist. Do you have any fun stories from your days as an up and coming actor looking to build a resume? From your experience, would you advise fellow newcomers that are looking to get started in the business to search for gigs on Craigslist? 