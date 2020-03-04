'NCIS': Diona Reasonover Teases Future Season 17 Storylines and Showmances

DR: I’m very lucky because they really do as much as possible to help me out. They give me pronunciation guides in the script.

And do you typically nail the medical jargon in one take?

DR: It always depends on the scenes. Sometimes I am a one-take wonder, which I love when that happens and sometimes I need a couple.

Anything you can share about Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) possibly getting together?