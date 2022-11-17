Why Some Viewers Believe Roseanne Is Coming Back to ABC's 'The Conners'

WARNING: The following contains potential spoilers for The Conners Season 5.

ABC's The Conners is one of the biggest examples of a TV series reinventing itself. Viewers were elated when Roseanne returned for a new season in March 2018, and then stunned when Roseanne Barr was fired from the show just two months later.

The series was retooled without Barr, renamed The Conners, and is now enjoying its fifth season.