An Iconic OG 'Roseanne' Character Is Appearing on 'The Conners'

By Katherine Stinson Jan. 11 2023, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Funerals have a strange way of reuniting old friends, classmates ... and foes. Case in point, Season 5, Episode 11 of The Conners on ABC. Titled, "Two More Years and a Stolen Rose," the episode features the return of an iconic OG Roseanne character.

Eric Allan Kramer is guest-starring on the episode in question, reprising his role as the Roseanne character Bobo. So why is Bobo appearing in The Connors? What was his character like on Roseanne again? Who is the real Bobo from Roseanne? We've got all the details for your here.

Who is the 'Roseanne' character Bobo and why is he appearing on 'The Connors'?

Bobo appeared in Roseanne Season 1, Episode 9, which aired on Jan. 3, 1989. Titled, "Dan's Birthday Bash," Although Bobo was a business owner (he owned his own snowplowing company), he couldn't quite own his temper when he drank. He picked a fight with Dan — at Dan's own birthday party — over the use of a pool table at the Lobo Lounge.

So why is Bobo back in The Conners Season 5, Episode 11? Let's refer to the official synopsis for the episode, per ABC, which reads, "The death of a beloved teacher from Dan and Jackie’s high school brings old classmates together." According to official promotional photos from the upcoming episode, Dan and Bobo square off once again at the Lobo Lounge. Maybe Bobo never actually left after their first bar fight.

TT... One from ROSEANNE, the first sitcom I ever shot after moving to L.A. pic.twitter.com/6OSMtxm4kB — Eric Allan Kramer (@EricAllanKramer) January 10, 2014

Will Bobo be back for one more episode of 'The Conners' after this?

Word on the street says Bobo ends up buying the Lobo Lounge because his snowplowing business wasn't super profitable. No, we're kidding. There's no official confirmation that Eric will reprise his role as Bobo again after Season 5, Episode 11 of The Conners, but who knows? Nobody puts Bobo in a corner! (No, seriously, he'll get mad if you try.)

Another guest star appearing on The Conners Season 5, Episode 11 is the one and only William H. Macy (Shameless). William is playing Smitty Cusamano, another old classmate of Dan and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Jackie used to have a huge crush on Smitty back in their school days, while Smitty actually dated Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) before she married Dan.

Ironically, Smitty actually found fame and fortune as a business owner, but not via the snowplowing market. No, Smitty actually found wealth and a snobby attitude through a successful pool supply business. According to TV Insider, he rubs his fellow high school alumna's face in his success during their reunion in The Conners Season 5, Episode 11.