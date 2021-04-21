A GoFundMe Page Has Been Set Up for Darnella Frazier for Her "Peace and Healing"

The trial commenced in late March of 2021, and dozens of witnesses testified in the weeks that followed before closing arguments were made on April 19.

Nearly 11 months after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, the trial of Derek Chauvin concluded with a guilty verdict. The former police officer was found guilty on three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder.

One witness who has gotten a lot of attention online is Darnella Frazier , who took a video of George Floyd's arrest and subsequent death. The then-17-year-old posted the video to Facebook, and it was widely circulated on social media in the following weeks and months.

A GoFundMe has since raised more than half a million dollars for Frazier, and some are wondering if she was paid yet from the page.

Darnella Frazier's video was integral during the trial, and she was one of the first witnesses to take the stand. After the guilty verdict was announced on April 20, many politicians, public figures, and online users discussed her impact on the case.

Did Darnella Frazier get paid? A verified GoFundMe was set up in her honor.

In the wake of George Floyd's murder, the video that Darnella Frazier took provided an account of what happened. The teen was in the area with her nine-year-old cousin, and the two were going to the Cup Foods convenience store when they witnessed George Floyd's arrest. Darnella Frazier soon started recording it on her cellphone.

The video showed Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, which contrasted with the Minneapolis Police Department's initial news release on what transpired. During her testimony in Chauvin's trial, Frazier expressed that she felt guilty for not physically intervening during George Floyd's arrest, and that she's been struggling with anxiety in the months since she took the video.

"It's been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said on the stand, per The New York Times. After she gave her account of what happened, Frazier received an outpouring of support online. Many users looked to provide support to her.

A verified GoFundMe page was set up in Darnella Frazier's honor back in May of 2020, but it's been receiving a lot of donations following her testimony. The fundraiser was set up by Angela Shelby and Mica Cole Kamenski on behalf of Frazier's mother, LaTangie Gillespie. It was established to help Frazier with "peace and healing." The description for the page discussed the video that Frazier took, and the harassment that she has received online. It also noted that she is dealing with trauma as a result of what she saw.

"You can't put a price on a child's spirit," the page read. "This fund is to support the healing and the restoration of hope for Darnella Frazier —whatever that means to her. There are many places in the movement where your resources are needed. This is one of them. Thank you." The official Twitter account for GoFundMe shared a link to the fund, and it verified that it is linked to Frazier.

Here is the verified GoFundMe to bring "peace & healing" to Darnella Frazier—the brave teen who filmed George Floyd's final moments. https://t.co/rVUacCwXdI — GoFundMe (@gofundme) June 1, 2020

