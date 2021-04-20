Where Is Derek Chauvin's Ex-Wife Now?

Kellie is a woman of Hmong descent, and as a toddler, she had to live in a Thailand refugee camp back in 1977. They eventually made it to the states, where Kellie still felt like an outsider.

Just before she turned 18, her parents married her off to Kujay Xiong, who she barely knew. She explained to the Pioneer Press , “As a Hmong woman, if you’re not married by 18 … then your parents think that nobody will marry you.”

They had two children together, and although she fought to make the marriage work, she now realizes she was in an abusive relationship for 10 years. Kellie then met Derek Chauvin while she was interning at the Hennepin County Medical Center and he brought someone in for a health check before an arrest. She once told the story like a classic love story with their eyes locking across the room.

Hennepin County Medical Center is the very same hospital George Floyd was brought to after he was murdered by Chauvin.