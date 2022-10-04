Can You Stream 'La Brea'? Details on the NBC Sci-fi Series

As one of broadcast TV’s most ambitious shows embarks on its second season — and sends more characters millennia into the past — we’ve got details about how to stream La Brea, what the sci-fi series is all about, and how many seasons are yours for the binge-watching.

And you might want to get on the bandwagon sooner rather than later, given what actor Eoin Macken— the Night Shift alum who plays Gavin Harris on La Brea — has to say about Season 2.