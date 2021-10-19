'La Brea' Actress Zyra Gorecki Experienced a Real-Life Accident — and Now, She's Made History

Folks who have a deep affinity for drama are likely fans of NBC’s new show La Brea. The series focuses on a family that is separated because a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles. Some who fall down the sinkhole miraculously survive but find themselves trapped in a mysterious new land.

In La Brea, Zyra Gorecki plays Izzy Harris, who sees her mother and brother fall into the sinkhole. Izzy has had an amputation, and at this point, we all know that storylines can sometimes be influenced by life. And after fans learned that Zyra actually lost her leg in real life, viewers became even more intrigued. What do we know about the accident that resulted in Zyra having an amputation? Read on to get your answer.

"To be a person that other amputees [and] other limb-different people can look up to and say, 'I can do that. I can do this. I can achieve my dreams,' is a completely indescribable feeling," Zyra said. "When I walked out of the theater after watching Wonder Woman, I looked at my sister and I said, 'I can do anything.' And that's what I want to be to other people."

Zyra continued to push forward and follow her acting dreams, and clearly, she's found success. She’s excited to be a shining example of the idea that any dream is attainable.

Per People , Zyra has made history as one of the first limb-different actors to score a starring role in a series. In case you didn’t know, Zyra, unfortunately, suffered a logging accident at 14, which resulted in a below-the-knee amputation.

Zyra also explained that she shifted gears from modeling to acting and even dealt with bouts of anxiety.

One of the most important messages Zyra’s career holds for other limb-different actors is that the sky’s the limit. According to People, Zyra first started out by exploring the modeling world and moved on to acting. After learning about the Izzy Harris role from a friend and fellow actor at Camp No Limits — a camp that educates children with limb loss — she decided that it was time to make a move into the acting lane.

Although Zyra “had terrible anxiety” going through the audition process, her hard work paid off. She also shared advice for other limb-different actors who may want to try their hand at acting.

"Honestly, nobody cares if you have a fake leg, if you have a fake arm, [or] if you look different,” Zyra said. “Nobody cares. Not really. And if they do, they don't matter. Go in there, show them what you got. If they don't like it, move on. It wasn't meant to be."

