Adriyan Rae From 'Chicago Fire' Has the Sweetest Relationship With Her Mom

Back in September 2020, it was announced that Adriyan Rae would be joining Season 9 of Chicago Fire as a series regular. If you've been watching the show then you know Adriyan plays Gianna Mackey, who was initially described to us as “a lovable troublemaker with a twinkle in her eye." She's funny and all-around endearing, and a great addition to Chicago Fire . Her character comes from a working class family who worked hard, and are beloved by their community.

This makes Gianna stand out, since she's more likely to be welcoming to people (and vice versa). Fans love that, as kind as Gianna is, she doesn't take any BS either.

In September, Adriyan wrote on Instagram "I have been auditioning for the Chicago shows for almost 2 years now. It truly is a marathon; and the persistence really paid off! I’m GRATEFUL, EXCITED, OVERJOYED… (Im actually not sure I can find the exact words to express it) but I’m so freakin grateful and excited to be joining the phenomenal cast of @nbcchicagofire !! I finally get to put these medical degrees to use all while being surrounded by some of the best to ever do it!”

If you've done any digging into Adriyan's life, you might know that a) she's actually a medical lab scientist, and b) she was raised by her single mom — which we could totally see as something that gives the actress that kind perseverance. Did we mention she's a pro athlete too? Her mom expected a lot out of her, from what it sounds like.

Who are Adriyan Rae's parents?

While we don't know their names, we do know that she was brought up by her single mom and that Adriyan is of Black American, German, Native American, and Venezuelan descent. On Adriyan's website says her mom let her play sports in school as long as she put academics first. Per the website, Adriyan's mom said "If you would've asked Adriyan at the age of eight years old what she wanted to be when she grew up she would have replied, 'a cardiothoracic surgeon'."

Not only is Adriyan a medical scientist, but she plays a paramedic on Chicago Fire. Talk about a killer career!

We know that in 2015, she and her sister walked her mother down the aisle to remarry back in 2015. In a touching post, Adriyan wrote, "This picture was taken recently at my mother's wedding. Unfortunately my late grandfather passed 2 year ago and was unable to walk my mother down the aisle. So instead; my sister and I walked my mother down the aisle and gave her away. The most beautiful part is; that if you look closely in the bouquet, you'll see a picture of my grandfather, (presented to my mother by her sisters) in the roses so that in a way; he walked her down the aisle as well."

Adriyan stays pretty private on social media, so we don't know much else about her family — and she's never publicly spoken about her biological father.