Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire.
If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
Chicago Fire has been around since 2012, shedding light on some of the most stressful and emotional job scenarios ever. Jimmy Nicholas is the actor who played Chief Evan Hawkins. Why did he part ways with the show? Here’s what everyone should know.
Why did Jimmy Nicholas leave 'Chicago Fire'?
One of the first things viewers noticed about Hawkins is that he was friendly and welcoming with just about everyone he interacted with. Since Hawkins was such a charming character from the jump, it was easy for him to be thought of as one of the show's best characters.
Unfortunately, Hawkins has officially been killed off the show.
Fans of Chicago fire are already incredibly upset about the fact that Hawkins is no longer going to be around for future episodes.
One person tweeted, “You will truly be missed, good sir. You brought a lot of light to this show and to the cast. Wishing you all the best in your future.”
Someone else wrote, “Jimmy, you are a gem and we’re so lucky to have had you on the show for the time we did. You became a fandom hit right away, and gave us all something to latch onto. We’re grateful to you and your craft. Thank you for portraying Evan Hawkins!”
A third fan added, “Loved your performance. Didn’t realize this was your first significant TV role. No doubt the first of many even bigger ones to come. You’re a star in the making. Wish you all the best. Will miss your character.”
Jimmy tweeted in response to everyone reaching out about his departure from the show. He wrote, “You all are so unbelievably kind. I feel truly spoiled and incredibly grateful.”
The death of Hawkins is an eye-opener for fans of Chicago Fire. Since the fearless characters are constantly putting themselves in positions where they might not make it home, seeing any of them get killed off is an unfortunate yet necessary aspect of the show.
What’s next for Jimmy Nicholas following his 'Chicago Fire' exit?
Is it possible Chicago Fire fans will be able to see Jimmy show up in future episodes in the form of flashback scenes? As of now, it’s unclear if that could be a possibility. According to Jimmy’s Instagram feed, his most recent posts have all been about his personal life or time on Chicago Fire.
He hasn’t mentioned any other projects he’s potentially working on. Three of the movies he starred in before include Not Cool in 2014, Fathers & Daughters in 2015, and Gorenos in 2016. It will be exciting for Jimmy’s fans to catch wind of the movie or TV show he signs on with next.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.