Of course Lil Jon is a professional who knows that his larger-than-life personality shouldn't be the focus of his clients' designs. "Anitra and I sit down with the homeowners and we hang out. We want to channel something in them that they don't even know is in them," he said. We're ready to watch Lil Jon channel this change, and we wouldn't dare think of changing the channel while it's happening.

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? premieres Monday, May 2 at 10 p.m. EST on HGTV.