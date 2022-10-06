There's a Sneaky Spy Among Them! Here's How Netflix's Competition Reality Show 'The Mole' Works

First premiering in 2001 and lasting five seasons, American seriesThe Mole was based on the influential Belgian program De Mol, which saw debuted in 1998. Almost 25 years later, De Mol is still on the air. The U.S. version has just come out of retirement, however.

"Twelve players compete in challenges while trying to identify the one among them who's sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series," the official Netflix synopsis reads. Did we mention that there's money at stake?