'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?
Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!
This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
Now, when it comes to the Flanagan-verse, the 44-year-old filmmaker knows how to choose the perfect backdrops to match the unsettling stories. From the jaw-dropping mansions in The Haunting anthology series to the spooky-looking church in Midnight Mass, it seems Mike knows just how to instill fear in his audiences through the setting.
On that note, let's explore the filming locations of The Midnight Club.
Where was 'The Midnight Club' filmed? Details on the filming locations.
The adaptation was announced for Netflix in May 2020, but filming didn't begin until nearly a year later. According to Mike Flanagan himself, who shared a photo of the clapperboard on Twitter, principal photography officially kicked off in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on March 15, 2021.
From there, filming took place throughout the entire summer. In July 2022, the cast and crew were even spotted filming in the Ladner Village, a market located just 20 minutes south of Vancouver. As reported by Delta Optimist, a location crew member stated the area perfectly aligned with the show's aesthetic.
"We needed to find a building that had three empty storefronts that we could completely dress the way we needed to," the crew member told Delta Optimist. Unfortunately, a massive fire broke out at Ladner Village toward the end of 2019 — this resulted in many empty tenant spaces. Luckily, those vacant sites made for "the perfect spot to create their own shops."
"I know Ladner has had some not-so-great film experiences in the past," the team member added. "And so, everything that we’ve been doing has been in service of that, to make it an enjoyable experience for the businesses and the tenants and everyone else."
Additional filming took place at the Ladner United Church (the show hopes to "showcase a stained-glass window"), the Spanish Banks beaches in Vancouver, as well as a few currently unknown locations in the city of Surrey.
Is Brightcliffe Hospice a real place?
Although everyone is looking to visit the most chilling places this spooky season, we're sadly going to have to scratch Brightcliffe Hospice from our October bucket list because it does not appear to be a real place.
Now, for those unaware, the facility's name is actually different in the novel. In the book, the teens are staying at a hospice called Rotterham Home. Like its television counterpart, Rotterham Home is also fictional.
The Midnight Club premieres on Friday, Oct. 7 on Netflix.