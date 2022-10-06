'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?

Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!

This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.