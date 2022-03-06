Zara Is Causing Major Drama on ‘Before the 90 Days,’ but Will She Appear on the Show?By Dan Clarendon
Mar. 6 2022, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Given how much lip service she has gotten, fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise are surely wondering if Zara will be on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.
Well, her ex Usman “Sojaboy” Umar might have given us that answers months ago, as you’ll see below!
As fans have learned in Season 5 so far, Usman said that he was in love with Zara before his relationship with Before the 90 Days costar Kim Menzies turned romantic.
In fact, Zara is even the namesake of the first track of Usman’s 2021 EP, King Africa.
“I truly fell in love with that lady, but she could not handle my female fans following and commenting on my posts, so we stopped talking,” he said on the show. “You know, it wasn’t easy for me because I have feelings for her, but I have to move on.”
But can Kim move on? Her relationship with Usman hits major turbulence in the episode airing tonight, Sunday, March 6, as he comes clean about Zara.
Kim gets angry with Usman for keeping Zara a secret.
In TLC’s preview clip from tonight’s episode, Usman tells Kim about Zara, saying he started talking to Zara about two weeks after he started talking to Kim. “But, if you can remember, when I started talking to you, it wasn’t a relationship,” he adds. “It wasn’t any feeling.”
But in a joint confessional, however, Kim says she had no idea Zara was a real person when she bought Usman’s EP. “You told me Zara was just a name you picked out for all the women across the world, but I never knew that you were dating this girl back then,” she tells him.
Kim says she fells “stupid” for thinking she was the one repairing Usman’s heart.
It gets worse for Kim, though: Usman tells her that he “truly loved that girl” and that he and Zara only broke up four months back.
“We’ve been talking for a year,” Kim fires back. “That’s crazy as hell because I thought I was the one that was like repairing his heart and his trust, but during this time that I was putting this work in, he’s dating a whole ‘nother chick. I feel stupid. I feel stupid I even came down here. That’s how I feel.”
And in a solo confessional, Kim says that she never would have pursued a relationship with Usman if she knew that he was in a relationship with another woman. “I was cheated on, and I would never do that to anybody else,” she says. “I’m worried now that he might do the same thing to me that he did to Zara, and I will not allow myself to be cheated on.”
Zara is reportedly still under contract, so she could appear on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day.’
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted in December, Usman said that he originally wanted to go on TV with Zara… and that she “still has the contract in her hand.”
Assuming that contract came from TLC, fans might get to see Zara join 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days at long last. Screen Rant speculates that odds are good that Zara will pop up in future installments of the show or perhaps even in a Tell-All special.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.