Zara Is Causing Major Drama on ‘Before the 90 Days,’ but Will She Appear on the Show?

Given how much lip service she has gotten, fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise are surely wondering if Zara will be on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

Well, her ex Usman “Sojaboy” Umar might have given us that answers months ago, as you’ll see below!

As fans have learned in Season 5 so far, Usman said that he was in love with Zara before his relationship with Before the 90 Days costar Kim Menzies turned romantic.