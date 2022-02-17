TLC's Newest Medical Show Is All About Feeling 'Stuck' — as in Inside of Your Body!

From shows like Dr. Pimple Popper to When Skin Goes Wrong, TLC sure has cornered the strange and unusual market on medical content. Now the network is taking us even deeper, to a place no person (or thing) should go. Are we ready for this?

Stuck is a new show all about the many ways we can feel strange inside. Sorry, correction: It's about the many strange things we can stick inside of us. Gird your hopefully empty loins, because we're about to watch things being pulled out of bodies like Arthur himself is removing Excalibur from the stone. Here's what we know about TLC's latest medical show, Stuck.