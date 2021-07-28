Dr. Pimple Popper's Remarkable Dermatology Work Has Netted Her Millions of Dollars

Although Dr. Lee doesn't appear to be in a financially dire situation by any means, devout fans of her TLC show may be surprised to learn that she has admitted to making next to no money for the role!

Indeed, per Men's Health, she shared back in 2018 that she is "not getting paid anything for the show, really."

Although she isn't making much from the show, the doctor said that she feels "so fortunate to have this — that this has been offered to me — and I'm so fortunate that they're making me look good."